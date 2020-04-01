|
Rudolph Turner
Butler - Rudolph Turner, 83, of Butler, KY passed away on March 30, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas, KY. He was the son of Dorsey and Rachel (Herald) Turner who preceded him in death. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his wife, Lena Turner. He retired from printing with Queen City Album. He was a member of New Macedonia Old Regular Baptist Church. He is survived by his son; Rudy (Kathy)Turner. Sisters; Josie (Dave) Turner and Joy (the late Bill) Griffith. Along with his grandson; Brett (Valynn Hon) Turner. Visitation and burial will be private for the family. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020