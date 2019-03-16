|
|
Russell Donaldson
Alexandria - Russell J. Donaldson, 84, of Alexandria, KY passed away on March 13th, 2019. He was born on February 5th, 1935 to Raymond and Alma (Ward) Donaldson. He served in the United States Army, and had retired from Robke Ford and Tractor Supply. Russell loved to be working on the tractors and tinkering on the farm. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Vera Ann who passed away in 1988. He is survived by his children; Billy Donaldson and Deborah (Jeffrey) Rawe. Brother, Charles Donaldson, and grandchildren; Rob (Allison) Donaldson, Sara Donaldson and great granddaughter Paisley. A visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home in Alexandria on Tuesday, March 19th, 2019 from 10am-12pm. Service will begin at 12pm. Burial will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery in Cleves, OH. Memorials are suggested to the or the ESPCA. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 16, 2019