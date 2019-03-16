Services
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Donaldson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Donaldson


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Russell Donaldson Obituary
Russell Donaldson

Alexandria - Russell J. Donaldson, 84, of Alexandria, KY passed away on March 13th, 2019. He was born on February 5th, 1935 to Raymond and Alma (Ward) Donaldson. He served in the United States Army, and had retired from Robke Ford and Tractor Supply. Russell loved to be working on the tractors and tinkering on the farm. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Vera Ann who passed away in 1988. He is survived by his children; Billy Donaldson and Deborah (Jeffrey) Rawe. Brother, Charles Donaldson, and grandchildren; Rob (Allison) Donaldson, Sara Donaldson and great granddaughter Paisley. A visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home in Alexandria on Tuesday, March 19th, 2019 from 10am-12pm. Service will begin at 12pm. Burial will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery in Cleves, OH. Memorials are suggested to the or the ESPCA. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now