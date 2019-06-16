|
Russell Hart
Cincinnati - age 53, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 27, 1966 to Max and Patricia Ann Hart (nee Kemper). He was preceded in death by his father, Max Hart and brother, Joe Hart. Russell is survived by his mother, Patricia Hart; siblings, Marian Olivas, Linda Hart, Patty Meyer, Dan Hart, Barb Lane, Lisa Haering, Kathy Childs, and Karl Hart; and a host of other family members and friends. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. www.NewcomerCincinnati.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 16, 2019