Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:45 AM - 1:15 PM
St. William Church
4108 W. 8th St
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
1:15 PM
St. William Church,
4108 W. 8th St,
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Ledermeier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Ledermeier

Add a Memory
Russell Ledermeier Obituary
Russell Ledermeier

Ledermeier, Russell L., devoted husband of 66 years to Claire (nee Moorbrink) Ledermeier, loving father of Steve (Sue), Gary (Lori), Dan (Dee), Dave (Linda) Ledermeier, Karen (Brandon) Spade and the late Paul (Debbie, living) Ledermeier. Cherished grandfather of 11 and 3 great grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Evelyn Kemper and Shirley Schwenderly. Also survived by many caring relatives and friends. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family, November 21, 2019 at the age of 90. Visitation Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at St. William Church, 4108 W. 8th St, Cincinnati, OH 45205, from 11:45 AM until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 1:15 PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , P.O.Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -