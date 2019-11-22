|
|
Russell Ledermeier
Ledermeier, Russell L., devoted husband of 66 years to Claire (nee Moorbrink) Ledermeier, loving father of Steve (Sue), Gary (Lori), Dan (Dee), Dave (Linda) Ledermeier, Karen (Brandon) Spade and the late Paul (Debbie, living) Ledermeier. Cherished grandfather of 11 and 3 great grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Evelyn Kemper and Shirley Schwenderly. Also survived by many caring relatives and friends. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family, November 21, 2019 at the age of 90. Visitation Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at St. William Church, 4108 W. 8th St, Cincinnati, OH 45205, from 11:45 AM until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 1:15 PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , P.O.Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019