Russell Letsinger
Erlanger - Russell Letsinger, 86, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, Ky.
Russell, an Air Force veteran, served overseas during the Korean War and had a long career in the railroad industry. He was a longtime member of Crescent Springs Presbyterian Church before joining Lakeside Presbyterian Church. Russell loved to golf and fish but his true passion was his family and he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fred, mother, Alma, brother Windy, and sister Lou. Survivors include his wife Marlene, daughter Pam Bernard (Jim), daughter Bev Scherpenberg (Jeff), son Ed Letsinger (Teri), 4 grandchildren Tara, Jordan, Lauren, Allie and 2 great grandchildren Ella, Christopher.
Services are private; memorials can be made to charity of donor's choice.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 16, 2019