Services
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Russell Louis Cramer Jr. Obituary
Russell Louis Cramer, Jr.

Highland Heights - Russell Louis Cramer Jr.,75, of Highland Heights, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at his residence. Russell was Past State President for the Elks in Kentucky and also a long time member of the Elks Newport Lodge 273. He retired after 40 years of dedicated service to CG&E. Russell was in the US Army during the Vietnam War with the 101st Airborne Division. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Ann (nee Wolfe) Cramer, his parents, Russell Louis and Catherine (nee Flack) Cramer, his sister and brother-in-law Betty and Len Bosserman and mother-in-law Edna Harlan. Russell is survived by his children, William Albright, Christopher Hatfield and Peggy (Craig) Sanders, his grandchildren, Cindy, Randy, Ian, Kiley, Luke, Owen, Hailey, Taylor, his sisters, Ruth (late Ken) Shoemaker and Jan (Tom) Brown, and his sisters-in-law, Linda (Lewis) Prince and Janet Wolfe. Also survived by nieces, nephews and good friends, Kathy and Bill Frommeyer. Visitation at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 Ft. Thomas Ave. (Ft. Thomas), on Thursday (April 25) from 4:00 p.m. until time of Elks Newport Lodge 273 at 7:00 p.m. On Friday (April 26) visitation at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 Ft. Thomas Ave. (Ft. Thomas), from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mark Otten officiating. Burial will take place at Graceland Memorial Gardens in Milford, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elks National Foundation, 2750 N. Lakeview Ave., Chicago, Illinois, 60615-2256. Special condolences maybe expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 23, 2019
