Russell Lynn Miracle



Russell Lynn Miracle, age 41 of Loveland, Ohio passed away May 2020. Russell is survived by his children Samantha and Adrien Miracle; parents Victor Miracle and Betty (Jodi) Davidson, brother Lee (Marissa) Miracle, Granddaughter Aubrey, niece Faith and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Memorials in Russell's honor may be directed to the Loveland Eagles.









