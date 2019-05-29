Services
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Bridgetown Church of Christ
3854 Race Rd
Cincinnati - Russell S. Nordman, beloved husband for nearly 60 years to Phyllis (nee Veid) Nordman. Devoted father of Jerry (Shawna) Nordman, Michael (Judy) Nordman, Scott Nordman and Doug (Brenda) Nordman. Loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren. Dear brother of Peggy (Don) Racster and the late Alma Jean Stewart. Russell passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the age of 85. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Friday (May 31) from 6-8pm. Funeral service will take place on Saturday (June 1) at Bridgetown Church of Christ, 3854 Race Rd. at 10:30am. Memorials may be made to Bridgetown Church of Christ, 3854 Race Rd. Cincinnati 45211 or Alzheimer's Disease Association. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 29, 2019
