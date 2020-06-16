As we celebrate Russell's wonderful life; Barbara, family, and friends know he continues to live on in "your hearts"...and all the people hearts he touched throughout his life, including Diane's and mine. Diane and I knew him as man who wore many different hats: a loving husband, loving father, grandfather, great-great grandfather, farmer, elected official, a mentor, a spiritual man, and a fellow "Man-in-Arms" who served our country proudly in the Navy! I SALUTE him for his sacrifice and service and being the man that he was!!! Russell will be missed physically...while spiritually he lives on forever in all our hearts!!!



God Bless,

Colonel Brett & Diane Scharringhausen, (Ret)

Tampa, Florida



