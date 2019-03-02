|
|
Russell Warman
Demossville - Warman, Russell E.,70, of Demossville, Ky., Passed away February 25 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. He was a factory worker for Faurecia Automotive. Russell is preceded by his Brother; Donald Warman. He is Survived by his Wife; Margaret Warman, Edmondson Parents Russell and Virginia Warman, Son; Joseph Allen Warman, Daughter; Tammy Warman, Brothers; Bruce Warman, Bobby Warman, Jimmy Warman, Sister; Dorothy Warman. Visitation will be Monday March 4, 2019 from 6:00 - 7:00 pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. Memorial Service will follow at 7:00pm. Don Catchen and Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 2, 2019