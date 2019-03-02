Services
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
3525 Dixie Hwy
Elsmere, KY 41018
(859) 342-4040
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
3525 Dixie Hwy
Elsmere, KY 41018
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Demossville - Warman, Russell E.,70, of Demossville, Ky., Passed away February 25 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. He was a factory worker for Faurecia Automotive. Russell is preceded by his Brother; Donald Warman. He is Survived by his Wife; Margaret Warman, Edmondson Parents Russell and Virginia Warman, Son; Joseph Allen Warman, Daughter; Tammy Warman, Brothers; Bruce Warman, Bobby Warman, Jimmy Warman, Sister; Dorothy Warman. Visitation will be Monday March 4, 2019 from 6:00 - 7:00 pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. Memorial Service will follow at 7:00pm. Don Catchen and Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 2, 2019
