|
|
Russell William Huekler
- - With love and grace, Russell William Huekler passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Russ is preceded in death by his parents and stepfather Shirley Pinkerton Mueller, Bob Huekler, and James E. Mueller. He leaves behind his son, Robert W. Huekler (Emily) and granddaughter Hannah Sophia Huekler. He is survived by his sisters Kim (Jim) Foley, Dia (Tim) Foley, brother Mike (Debbie) Mueller, along with numerous cousins and nephews. He would like to recognize close friends Lowell Hunter, Phill Rosenzweig, Bill Browne, Ted Anderson, and Howard Kleinfeld. Russ was a graceful servant. Through his service in the Navy, as a high school teacher, and as a church youth group leader, Russ tried his best to be a good man, faithful servant to the Lord, and mentor to students. His celebration of life will take place on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, Russ asks to please consider making a donation to the .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 17, 2019