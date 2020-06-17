Ruth A. Cleves
Ruth A. Cleves, 93, of Villa Hills, KY passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was the former co-owner of Chicken Express in Crescent Springs, KY and worked many years at Bartlett & Company as a securities cashier in Cincinnati, OH. Ruth was a member of St. Joseph Parish, a 1945 graduate of Holy Cross High School and a member of the the Crazy 8 of Holy Cross High School. She was preceded in death by her parents: Lyman and Ethel Taylor; loving husband: James Cleves; daughters: Julie Bresnen and Kathy Hegge; sister: Betty Satterfield; brothers: Jack Taylor, Bill Taylor and Bob Taylor. Ruth is survived by her daughters: Pam (Bernie) O'Bryan, Debbie Jansen, Paula (Dean) Rohs and Diane (Phil) Leicht; son-in-law: Rick Hegge; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation be be on Saturday, June 22, 2020 at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015 from 9:30 AM until prayers at 12:00 Noon with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St. Joseph Church at 1:00 PM. Interment: St. John Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Church, 2470 Lorraine Court, Crescent Springs, KY 41017 and/or Redwood School, 71 Orphanage Road, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.