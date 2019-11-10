|
Ruth A. Robbins
Florence - Ruth A. Robbins, 89 of Florence, KY passed away surrounded by her family on November 7, 2019. She retired after 38 years with St. Elizabeth Physicians in Florence. She was an avid bowler, where she holds several championships on the county and state levels. Ruth loved spending time with her family, friends and her cat Mattie. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, dancing and attending her ceramic classes. Ruth is survived by her Husband of 59 years, Vern Robbins; Children, Diane Smith (Randy), Julie Terlau (Dave), Vernon Robbins (Jenny), Kevin Robbins (Tracey) and Kathy Joyce (Kevin); Brother, Robert Henn; 13 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A Visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 5 pm to 8 pm. Service will be on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11 am at Floral Hills. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019