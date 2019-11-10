Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Robbins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth A. Robbins

Add a Memory
Ruth A. Robbins Obituary
Ruth A. Robbins

Florence - Ruth A. Robbins, 89 of Florence, KY passed away surrounded by her family on November 7, 2019. She retired after 38 years with St. Elizabeth Physicians in Florence. She was an avid bowler, where she holds several championships on the county and state levels. Ruth loved spending time with her family, friends and her cat Mattie. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, dancing and attending her ceramic classes. Ruth is survived by her Husband of 59 years, Vern Robbins; Children, Diane Smith (Randy), Julie Terlau (Dave), Vernon Robbins (Jenny), Kevin Robbins (Tracey) and Kathy Joyce (Kevin); Brother, Robert Henn; 13 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A Visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 5 pm to 8 pm. Service will be on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11 am at Floral Hills. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -