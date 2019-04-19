Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Schwartz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth A. Schwartz

Obituary Condolences

Ruth A. Schwartz Obituary
Ruth A. Schwartz

Cincinnati - nee Greenberg, age 100, passed away April 17,2019, beloved wife of the late Gus Schwartz, devoted mother of Anne (Martin) Pinales & Howard (Susan) Schwartz, dear sister of the late Melvin Greenberg, Sylvia Greenberg, Ethel Kanter & Tina Silverman, sister-in-law of Pearl Schwartz & the late Freda Schwartz, loving grandmother of Ian (Michelle) Pinales, Gail (Scott) Osterman, David (Deena) Pinales, Lindsey (Matt) Levin & Geoffrey (Brooke) Schwartz, great grandmother of 9. Services Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Friday, April 19, 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Friends of Cedar Village.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now