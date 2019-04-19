|
Ruth A. Schwartz
Cincinnati - nee Greenberg, age 100, passed away April 17,2019, beloved wife of the late Gus Schwartz, devoted mother of Anne (Martin) Pinales & Howard (Susan) Schwartz, dear sister of the late Melvin Greenberg, Sylvia Greenberg, Ethel Kanter & Tina Silverman, sister-in-law of Pearl Schwartz & the late Freda Schwartz, loving grandmother of Ian (Michelle) Pinales, Gail (Scott) Osterman, David (Deena) Pinales, Lindsey (Matt) Levin & Geoffrey (Brooke) Schwartz, great grandmother of 9. Services Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Friday, April 19, 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Friends of Cedar Village.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 19, 2019