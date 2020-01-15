|
Ruth A. Sorrell
Park Hills - Ruth A. Sorrell (nee Overwein), 91 years of age of Park Hills passed away Tuesday at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. Ruth was the loving wife of Thomas C. Sorrell. Loving mother of Thomas J. Sorrell (Lori), Steven R. Sorrell (Terri), Sue Ann Bree (Ron), and Beth Ochs (Rex). Loving grandmother of Eleven and Three great grandchildren. She was a homemaker and member of St. Agnes Church for many years. Ruth was active in the Hill Toppers Retirement Club. Visitation Saturday from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at St. Agnes Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 am. Burial will take place at Mother of God Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. The family has asked for memorial donations be made to: Notre Dame Academy 1699 Hilton Drive, Park Hills, KY 4101 or The Kelsey Ann Sorrell Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o any BBT Bank or St. Agnes Church 1680 Dixie Highway, Ft. Wright, KY 41011. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020