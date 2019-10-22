|
Ruth A. Sparto
Cincinnati - 95, of Colerain Township, passed away peacefully in her home on October 21, 2019. She was married to Richard G. Quinn until his death and remarried to the late John Sparto. Ruth is survived by her son, Steven F Quinn (Janie) and Patricia A Krumdieck (Robert). She is also survived by four grandchildren, Patrick Quinn (Angie) of Auburn, IN, Angela M. Smith (William H.), Joseph R Krumdieck (Rebecca) of Atlanta, GA, and Michael D. Krumdieck (Michelle) of Fort Collins, CO. She was the loving great-grandmother of Bailee, Bayden and Bennett Quinn, Cody and Zachary Smith and Emmeline Krumdieck. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill, 45224 on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until service at 11:00 a.m. Donations may be made to , 4360 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, OH, 45242. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019