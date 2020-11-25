1/
Ruth A. Westerkamp
Cincinnati - Ruth A. Westerkamp, 92, of Cincinnati, Ohio, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Ruth was born on February 1, 1928, to the late J. Frank and Lucille (Albers) Westerkamp. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Gertrude Ross, Mary Betty Westerkamp, Frances Yochman, Marge Westerkamp, and Carol Rielage; her niece, Terri Ross; and her nephew, Bill Yochman. Ruth is survived by her sister, Rene Herbers; nieces and nephews, Sue Detlaff, Gary, Julie, and Bill Ross, John and Lucy Yochman, Melissa Ruhnke, Deacon Joe Rielage, Tom Herbers, Margie Rosenberry, Frank and Jim Herbers; 15 great nieces and nephews, and many great-great nieces and nephews. Ruth enjoyed watching golf, working puzzles in the newspaper, and playing bingo. She also spent countless hours researching her genealogy. Above all Ruth will be remembered for her love of family. She loved spending time with her nieces and nephews, and treated each of them as if they were her own children. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, November 30, 2020, at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 4366 Bridgetown Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45211 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at St. Mary Cemetery, St. Bernard, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to: Little Sisters of the Poor, 476 Riddle Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45220. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

