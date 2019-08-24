|
Ruth Ackley
Edgewood - Ruth Ellen Ackley, age 91, of Edgewood, KY passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019. She is survived by her loving children, Mary Ann (Nelson) Lemming, Kathy (Dave) Romito, Tom (Bobbie) Ackley and William (Lisa) Ackley; grandchildren, Daniel and James Romito, Stephanie, Drew, Nicholas and Lauren Ackley; great-grandchildren, Jalen, Emma, Kendall, Gabriel, Lincoln and Taelyn. Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband of many years, William Ackley and granddaughter, Chelsea Ackley. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Pius X Church (Edgewood, KY) from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11:00 AM. Entombment will immediately follow at Mother of God Cemetery (Latonia, KY). Memorial contributions are suggested to Notre Dame Academy 1699 Hilton Dr, Park Hills, KY 41011. Online condolences can be left at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 24, 2019