Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
Ruth Allgeier
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
2853 Erie Ave
Hyde Park, OH
- - Ruth S. Allgeier (nee Smith), beloved wife of the late Edwin A. Allgeier, Jr.; devoted mother of Thomas E. (Nancy) Allgeier, Madeleine Brumleve, David M. (Carla) Allgeier, John P. Allgeier, Julie A. (Mike) Loftus, Mary Beth (Steve) Wood, Edwin A. (Carol) Allgeier, Mark J. (Kathleen) Allgeier, and the late Mary Patricia (Dan) Fischer; loving grandmother of 18; great grandmother of 14; dear sister of the late John E. Smith and Madeleine M. "Madge" Scheidler. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. May 23, 2019. Age 97. Visitation will be at Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home, 3183 Linwood Ave., Mt. Lookout on Wednesday from 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2853 Erie Ave., Hyde Park on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be sent to the or Ursuline Academy. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 26, 2019
