Ruth Ann Hayden
Cincinnati - Ruth Ann (Werst) Hayden, a devout Catholic, mother, grandmother and wife passed into the hands of our Lord Jesus and our Blessed Mother on April 16, 2020. She was a bright light. Her gentle manner, open heart, and positive attitude was guided by her deep faith and her belief in the power of prayer, which benefited family, friends and those in need around the world. Daughter of William H. Werst and Kathryn (Martin) Werst, she was born January 13, 1930. Ruth Ann was the eldest of 5 children raised in Louisville, Kentucky - the place she always considered home. She graduated from Presentation Academy in 1948 and worked for the Louisville Courier-Journal. She married her high school sweetheart, 'Bill' Joseph William Hayden, on January 27, 1951 and began their 46-year marriage. Together they raised 6 appreciative children: Marcia (Dan) Pardekooper, Joe (Michelle) Hayden, Mike (Velma) Hayden, John (Jane) Hayden, Lynne (Dr. Dave) Whang, and Lisa (Dan) Straub. The family spent many years in Ann Arbor, Michigan and moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana in 1968. Ruth Ann and Bill mentored the kids through high school and college with unconditional love. They were constant cheerleaders at sporting and other events. Ruth Ann was active in her parish, honed her gardening skills, and refined her famous chocolate chip cookie and aptly named 'Angel Bar' recipes along with many other specialties. She followed her children and grandchildren to Cincinnati, OH in 1998 after the passing of her husband in 1997. Grandma's house became the center of activity for many years. Her loving way with kids created special bonds with each and every one of her 12 grandchildren: Laurie (Brian) Julie (Kevin) Danny, Joey, Katie (Pardekooper); Emily, Lauren, Jenny (Whang); Hannah, Julia (Straub); Maddy (Hayden); Lily (Hayden) and 4 great grandchildren; Nolan, Brett (Lavender) Grace, Gus (Kowalevsky). Ruth Ann exemplified the meaning of living one's faith through service to others. She loved to read, was active with other seniors and simplified her role in the kitchen by eating as a vegetarian. She aged gracefully and accepted changes with humble wisdom. Her humor and quick wit never faltered. She loved trivia games, playing cards, attending daily Mass and most all having grandkids spend the night. A special thanks is due for those that lovingly cared for Ruth Ann in her final year. She is survived by her siblings Mary Lynne (Bill d.) Fritsch, Bill (Judy) Werst, Kay (Dr. Russ) May, all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and is predeceased by sibling Martha (Bernie d.) O'Bryan. Private service and live stream Mass information is available through family. A celebration of her life will be announced later. Donations in lieu of flowers in memory of Ruth Ann to St. Vincent de Paul, Cincinnati. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020