Craver-Riggs Funeral Home & Crematory - Milford
529 Main Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3134
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
100 Miami Ave.
Terrace Park, OH
Ruth Ann (Nee' Johnston) Rockel

Ruth Ann (Nee' Johnston) Rockel Obituary
Ruth Ann (nee' Johnston) Rockel

Ruth Ann (nee' Johnston) Rockel, age 83, passed away on January 16, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles S. Rockel, loving mother of Charles and David Rockel, and dear sister of the late Glenn Johnston. She was a member of the Junior League of Cincinnati. A Memorial service will be held on January 27, 2020 at 12 NOON at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 100 Miami Ave., Terrace Park, OH 45174. Please share memories at www.craver-riggs.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
