Services
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Runion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Ann Runion


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Ruth Ann Runion Obituary
Ruth Ann Runion

Florence - Ruth Ann Runion, 86, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at her residence in Florence, KY. She was a retired medical secretary with Dr. Ronald Fragge and Dr. Manuel Villareal. Ruth Ann was a Kentucky Colonel and a 1950 graduate of Holmes High School. She enjoyed bingo, U.K. Basketball, her family and her beloved dog Daisy. Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her parents: Elmer and Evelyn Waddell and sons: Joseph Runion, Jr. and Garry L. Runion. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years: Joseph Runion, Sr.; daughter: Beverley (Roy) Hancock; son: Barry (Donna) Runion; 8 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and a very dear friend of many years: Joyce Flege. As Ruth Ann had requested, there will be a memorial service at a later date. Her body was donated to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and her cremains will be buried in Big Bone Baptist Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to , 3229 Burnet Avenue # 3018, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now