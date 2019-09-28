|
|
Ruth Ann Runion
Florence - Ruth Ann Runion, 86, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at her residence in Florence, KY. She was a retired medical secretary with Dr. Ronald Fragge and Dr. Manuel Villareal. Ruth Ann was a Kentucky Colonel and a 1950 graduate of Holmes High School. She enjoyed bingo, U.K. Basketball, her family and her beloved dog Daisy. Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her parents: Elmer and Evelyn Waddell and sons: Joseph Runion, Jr. and Garry L. Runion. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years: Joseph Runion, Sr.; daughter: Beverley (Roy) Hancock; son: Barry (Donna) Runion; 8 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and a very dear friend of many years: Joyce Flege. As Ruth Ann had requested, there will be a memorial service at a later date. Her body was donated to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and her cremains will be buried in Big Bone Baptist Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to , 3229 Burnet Avenue # 3018, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019