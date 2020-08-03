1/1
Ruth Ann (Hostetler) Schnier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Ann Schnier (nee Hostetler)

Cincinnati - Ruth Ann Schnier AKA Josephine, beloved wife of the late Gregory Schnier. Loving mother of Marlene (Brian) Tinkler, Warren Haynes and Katherine (Kevin) Proffitt. Grandmother of Samantha, Breanna, Katlyn, Elizabeth, Cortney, Michael, Jessica and Elizabeth. Great grandmother of Easton, Aaron, Emily, Jase, Chloe, Walter, Benjerman, Penelope and Arlo. Passed away on Sunday, August, 2, 2020at the age of 75. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill, 45224 on Thursday, August 6 from 10 AM until service at 11 AM. Mask Required. Donations may be made to Children's Hospital. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved