Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church
Bridgetown, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Ann Thompson

Add a Memory
Ruth Ann Thompson Obituary
Ruth Ann Thompson

Cincinnati - Thompson, Ruth Ann "Ann" (nee Mise). Beloved wife of the late Oscar "Oz" Thompson. Loving mother of Barbara "Bobbie" Fetterly and the late Ozzie (liv. Judy Anderson). Cherished grandma of Suzie (Bernie) Pfeiffer, Mike (Lisanne) Thompson, Scott (Amber) Thompson, and Sheri (John) Laper-Hume. Adopted grandma of Theresa (David) Von Bargen and Chris Walsh. Great grandma of Michael, Loren, Nathan, Owen, and Emeline. Adopted great grandma of Matthew, Nick, Shelby, and Kate. Also survived by many other loving family members. Passed away on August 8th at the age of 96. The family would like to thank the staff at Mercy West Park where Ann lived for the last 17 years. Visitation Thursday August 15th from 8:30am - 9:30am at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave Cincinnati, Ohio 45211 (Westwood). Funeral Mass to follow at 10am at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, Bridgetown. Memorials may be made to St. Aloysius Gonzaga School 4390 Bridgetown Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45211 to benefit the student tuition fund. www.neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now