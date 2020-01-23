|
|
Ruth Ann Winston Clark
Ruth Ann Winston Clark, 86, hastened to heaven on Tuesday morning, December 17. As one of the greatest organists and accompanists in this region, we are certain that St Peter met her at the pearly gates with "Thank heaven! The organist has arrived in time for Christmas!" Among the hundreds of choir members there to greet her were her late husband, baritone Raymond A Clark, as well as her parents and both brothers. As a graduate of CCM, Ruth Ann always wanted to spread music everywhere. At 3, she sat on the bench beside her father as he played to accompany the silent movies at the Albee Theatre and said - "I want to do that! And she did. She was music director, organist, choir maestro, bell choir director, and much more for over 40 years to the congregation of the Clifton United Methodist Church. She even played Rachmaninoff on stage at Music Hall. Christmas was her favorite holiday, and she celebrated mightily. She often said how much she loved living someplace where she could experience the changes of the four seasons. Ruth Ann was an avid and inventive cook, (no veggies!), a wonderful aunt to her myriad of nieces and nephews, a loving relative to her cousins and sisters-in-law, a delightful and generous friend to hundreds, and the sweetest person ever. She will be sorely missed. Services at the Clifton United Methodist Church, Saturday, February 15th at 1 pm. There will be a "tea" of her favorite foods, chocolate, cookies and chocolate milk (of course) immediately afterward. Ruth Ann and Ray generously donated their bodies to the UC Medical School, so there will be no grave side services. Memorial gifts may be made to the music fund at Clifton United Methodist Church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 23 to Feb. 9, 2020