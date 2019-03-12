Services
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Pius X Church
348 Dudley Road
Edgewood, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Pius X Church
Interment
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Mother of God Cemetery
Fort Wright, KY
View Map
Edgewood - Ruth Arlinghaus, 96, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at her residence in Edgewood, KY. She was a member of St. Pius X Church, an avid supporter of Holy Cross High School, she loved to travel and play cards. Ruth was a caregiver to many and she had a very strong religious faith. She was preceded in death by her husband: Norman Joseph Arlinghaus and siblings: Mary Alice Forthman, Bob Luebbe, Florine Stephany and Tom Luebbe. Ruth is survived by her 14 children: Michael (Diane) Arlinghaus, Kate Chitkara, Barbara (Jim) Ellison, Joe (Toody) Arlinghaus, Ted (Janet) Arlinghaus, Anne (Butch) Gripshover, David Arlinghaus, Mary (Bob) Broughton, Daniel "Boone" (Jill) Arlinghaus, Gina (Bill) Gripshover, Ruthann (Don) Barth, Patrick (Marlene) Arlinghaus, Lori (Mark) Weber and Krista (Philip) Kahmann; brother: Leo "Sonny" Luebbe; 75 grandchildren and 125 plus great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at St. Pius X Church, 348 Dudley Road, Edgewood, KY 41017, from 5:00 PM until Mass of Christian Burial at 7:00 PM on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Interment: Mother of God Cemetery in Fort Wright, KY on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Memorials are suggested to the Norman and Ruth Arlinghaus Scholarship Fund, C/O Holy Cross High School, 3617 Church Street, Latonia, KY 41015, or the . Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
