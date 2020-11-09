1/
Ruth B. Sailer
Ruth B. Sailer

Cincinnati - Ruth B. Sailer, passed away on November 4, 2020 at the age of 98. She is survived by her niece Rose Gramaglia and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents August and Mary Diemar Sailer. Also by brothers Joseph and James Sailer and a sister Ann B. Sailer. A memorial mass wil be held at 11:00am Thursday November 12, 2020 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church. To leave online condolences go to www.springgrove.org




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
