Ruth Beeson
Mason - Ruth A. (nee Drudge) Beeson. Beloved wife of the late Don E. Beeson. Loving mother of Beth (Andrew) Langenbahn and Becky Beeson. Proud grandmother of Nicholas, Gretchen, and Christopher Langenbahn. Dear sister of Rose Birkey and the late Sue Bushong. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away October 25, 2019 at the age of 76. Family and friends will be received Friday, Nov. 1 from 4-6 PM at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 45140, where a memorial service will follow at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Cincinnati Zoo.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2019