Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Bramel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Bramel

Add a Memory
Ruth Bramel Obituary
Ruth Bramel

Erlanger - Ruth Bramel (nee: Treadway), 89, of Erlanger, KY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood surrounded by her loving family. Ruth was a homemaker and most of all a loving mother to her children. She is survived by loving children, Barbara (Bill) McDannold and son, Jesse A. Bramel. She also leaves behind her sister, Lois (Paul) Roberts, 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Jess A. Bramel, son, William Alvin Bramel, 3 brothers, 1 sister and grandson, David McDannold. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 11am to 1pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Erlanger, KY with funeral services to follow at 1pm. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Erlanger, KY. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Baptist Village Care Center or . Online condolences can be left at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now