Ruth Bramel
Erlanger - Ruth Bramel (nee: Treadway), 89, of Erlanger, KY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood surrounded by her loving family. Ruth was a homemaker and most of all a loving mother to her children. She is survived by loving children, Barbara (Bill) McDannold and son, Jesse A. Bramel. She also leaves behind her sister, Lois (Paul) Roberts, 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Jess A. Bramel, son, William Alvin Bramel, 3 brothers, 1 sister and grandson, David McDannold. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 11am to 1pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Erlanger, KY with funeral services to follow at 1pm. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Erlanger, KY. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Baptist Village Care Center or . Online condolences can be left at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 21, 2019