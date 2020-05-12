Ruth Brown Cramer
1928 - 2020
Ruth Brown Cramer

Ruth was born December 27, 1928 at her home farm. She was proud to be a country girl! She died on May 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Larry Cramer, devoted mother of Than J. Cramer, Lawrenceburg, IN and Greta C. (Skip) Wilday, Cuba, NY, loving mamaw of Courtney, Oksana and Trek Wilday and the late Kaleigh Wilday, who was killed by a drunk driver, sister of the late Juanita Burkhart, Robert and Darwin Brown. Larry and Ruth had many good times at 30 different elderhostel programs throughout the US and Canada. Other travels included Hawaii, England and Germany. She was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church, Lakeshore Women's Club, the "Lucky Ducks", a retired teachers group founded by Ruth in 1986 and Larry's school group. She taught kindergarten for 33-1/2 years. She loved teaching. After retiring, she was an avid vegetable and flower gardener. Ruth dearly loved good times with her family and especially her grandchildren. A memorial service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Kaleigh E. Wilday Foundation of the Cattaraugus Region Foundation, 301 N. Union St., Olean, NY 14780 or Northminster Presbyterian Church. www.vittstermeranderson.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 12 to May 17, 2020.
