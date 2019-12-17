Services
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
Ft. Thomas - Ruth Byland Jennings, 91, passed away on December 15, 2019 at the Village Care Center in Erlanger, KY. Ruth was an Educator with Bellevue, Dayton, and Newport schools. Ruth was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Teachers Sorority. She was active in the First Baptist Church of Cold Spring and an Ambassador with the City of Newport. Ruth preceded in death by her husband, Joseph L. Jennings. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Janet Willig, a grandson, Matt (Tara) Willig, and her great-grandchildren Cortland, and Cole Willig. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Dobbling Funeral Home 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. in Ft. Thomas. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 2:00 pm Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Dobbling Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Highland Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Cold Spring 4410 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076 or the First Baptist Church of Bellevue 332 Prospect St. Bellevue, Ky 41073 . Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
