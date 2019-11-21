Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Church
3565 Hubble Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth C. Davis

Add a Memory
Ruth C. Davis Obituary
Ruth C. Davis

Cincinnati - Ruth C. Davis (nee Tepe) beloved wife of Jack Davis of 62 years. Loving mother of Michael Davis, Jeff Davis, and Nancy (Mark) Schmidt. Cherished grandmother of Brittany Schmidt and Jennifer (Frank) Pickering. Dear sister of Gilbert and Edward Tepe and the late Paul and Bob Tepe, Marilyn Emmett, Wanita Krebs, and Alice Baker. Loved aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Employee of the IRS (Covington) for many years. Passed away Wednesday, November 20th, 2019. Age 86. Visitation Wed., November 27th from 8:30AM-9:30AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247), followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at St. James Church, 3565 Hubble Rd. (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to . www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -