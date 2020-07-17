Ruth C. (Sasser) Dillon (97), of Montgomery, Ohio, was called home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She is survived by her son, Douglas K. Dillon; her sister, Carole Faith Sasser; her nieces and nephews Dr. Robert Sasser, Happy Osborne, Jerry Sasser, Jonathan Osborne, Laura Lu Wilson, Jill Edwards, Teresa Wethington, and Mary Beth Bevins; her godchildren Janet Munn Redfern and Dawson Hall; her two loving dogs, SaraBelle and CocoaBuddy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Dillon, her parents, Marshall and Esther Sasser; her siblings, Veda Joyce Powell, twin Ruby Ryddyll, Marshall Sasser II, Dr. Gerald Lewis Sasser, Harold Glyn Sasser, and Janice Elaine Osborne; her nephews, Marshall Sasser III and Phillip Dillon; her four loving dogs, Fussy I, Fussy II, Princess, and TinkerBelle. Ruth Dillon was first and foremost an educator. She spent her formative years growing up in Liberty Kentucky. She earned her Bachelors in Education from University of Cincinnati, and her Masters in Educational Administration from Xavier University. She taught at Evendale School (Princeton) and at Maple Dale School (Sycamore). She was principal of Montgomery Elementary School (Sycamore) for twenty years. Upon her retirement, the Ruth Dillon Scholarship was created in her honor, and the library/media center at Montgomery Elementary School was designated as "Ruth Dillon Media Center". After a rewarding career as an educator, Mrs. Dillon had an active and fulfilling retirement, with involvement in Cincinnati Woman's Club, CSO Pops Concerts, Playhouse in the Park, Cincinnati Symphony Concerts, Aronoff Broadway series, and Montgomery Elementary School Retirees (a group she inaugurated when she retired in 1988). She was a faithful member of Montgomery Presbyterian Church for 66 years. The family is very thankful for the loving care and attention given to Ruth by the staff of Lodge Care Center, Hospice of Cincinnati
, and the staffs of Bones Burgers and Forno/Germano's restaurants. Burial will be private. Services will be held at a later date, TBD by the COVID19 situation. In lieu of flowers and if desired, memorials may be directed to: Montgomery Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 9994 Zig Zag Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242. Online guestbook at www.strawserfuneralhome.com