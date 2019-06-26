|
Ruth C. Pullem
Maineville - Ruth C. (nee Dinkelman) Pullem. Beloved wife of the late Arthur S. Pullem, Jr. Loving mother of Frederick (Ann) Pullem, Susan K. Pullem and Cynthia H. (Donald A.) Ludlow. Proud grandmother of five. Sister of the late Mary Ann Haupt. Passed away June 24, 2019 at the age of 92. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, June 27 at 10 AM at Rose Hill Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 11 AM at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 3621 Socialville-Foster Rd, Mason, OH 45040. Donations may be made to King of Kings Lutheran Church. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 26, 2019