Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
King of Kings Lutheran Church
3621 Socialville-Foster Rd
Mason, OH
Maineville - Ruth C. (nee Dinkelman) Pullem. Beloved wife of the late Arthur S. Pullem, Jr. Loving mother of Frederick (Ann) Pullem, Susan K. Pullem and Cynthia H. (Donald A.) Ludlow. Proud grandmother of five. Sister of the late Mary Ann Haupt. Passed away June 24, 2019 at the age of 92. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, June 27 at 10 AM at Rose Hill Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 11 AM at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 3621 Socialville-Foster Rd, Mason, OH 45040. Donations may be made to King of Kings Lutheran Church. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 26, 2019
