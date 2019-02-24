|
Forest Park - Ruth C. Stober (nee Hawley), beloved wife of the late James "Jim" Stober. Devoted mother of Jim Stober, David Stober and the late Holly Brady. Loving grandmother of Katie and Erin Brady and Luke Stober. Sister of the late Robert and the late David Hawley. Ruth passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the age of 86. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James Church - White Oak on (Wednesday) February 27, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be made to the . Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019