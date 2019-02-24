Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. James Church - White Oak
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Stober
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth C. Stober


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Ruth C. Stober Obituary
Ruth C. Stober

Forest Park - Ruth C. Stober (nee Hawley), beloved wife of the late James "Jim" Stober. Devoted mother of Jim Stober, David Stober and the late Holly Brady. Loving grandmother of Katie and Erin Brady and Luke Stober. Sister of the late Robert and the late David Hawley. Ruth passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the age of 86. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James Church - White Oak on (Wednesday) February 27, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be made to the . Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frederick Funeral Home
Download Now