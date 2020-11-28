Ruth C. Warner
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late Charles W. Warner. Loving mother of Charles S. Warner of Douglas, Wyoming. Dear grandmother of Charles E. Warner, Sally A. Padilla, Mary C. Vail, William D. Warner and Alan (Flynn) Warner; great grandmother of 10 and great-great grandmother of 9. Ruth passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the age of 100 years. Ruth was a member of the Shrine Bona Court, Cheviot Methodist Church, and a volunteer for 27 years at a senior physical fitness class at the Gamble-Nippert Y.M.C.A. Private arrangements have been made by her family. Memorial contributions may be made to Gamble-Nippert Y.M.C.A. or Shriner's Burns Institute. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com