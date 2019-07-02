|
Ruth Carol Carroll
Carmel - Ruth Carol Carroll, 90, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Vincent Heart Center in Indianapolis. She was born on July 23, 1928 to Earl and Mary (Day) Spellmeyer in Covington, Kentucky.
Ruth was a member of Grace Church - North Indy Campus. She loved co-leading the Bible study at Manor Care Summer Trace. She married the love of her life, William Carroll, in 1950 after they began dating at age 15. She loved to read, but especially loved her great-grandkids who always looked forward to Ruth's snacks and candy.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Rob) Yonan; sons, William (Aroub) Carroll II, and David (Theresa) Carroll; grandchildren, Chris (Kelsey) Yonan, Amy Yonan (Mo) Hammond, Jonathan Carroll, and Ryan Carroll; and great-grandchildren, Zayn Hammond, and Libby, Charley and Aram Yonan.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, William Carroll; half-brother, Jerry Harler; and half-sister, Betty Luken.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary, 12010 Allisonville Road, in Fishers, Indiana.
A second visitation will be held in Kentucky, Monday July 8th, from 10:00 am - 11:30 am, with a funeral service to follow at Calvary Baptist Church, 3711 Tibbatts Street, Covington, KY.
A private family burial procession will be at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Kentucky arrangements are being handled by Connley Brothers Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to GCC Foundation, 5504 East 146th Street, Noblesville, IN 46062; or at http://gccfoundation.us
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 2, 2019