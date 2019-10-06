|
|
Ruth Carolyn Holtgrefe
West Chester-(nee Straub) age 91, passed October 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Cletus J. Holtgrefe; devoted mother of Joyce A. and Mark C. (Karen) Holtgrefe; loving grandmother of Jon M. (Laney) and Gretchen M. Holtgrefe. Visitation Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 11:00 AM until Prayer Service at 12:00 Noon at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd., Mason, OH 45040. Memorials may be directed to Crossroads Hospice. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for more information.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2019