Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
For more information about
Ruth Holtgrefe
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
1928 - 2019
Ruth Carolyn Holtgrefe

West Chester-(nee Straub) age 91, passed October 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Cletus J. Holtgrefe; devoted mother of Joyce A. and Mark C. (Karen) Holtgrefe; loving grandmother of Jon M. (Laney) and Gretchen M. Holtgrefe. Visitation Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 11:00 AM until Prayer Service at 12:00 Noon at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd., Mason, OH 45040. Memorials may be directed to Crossroads Hospice. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for more information.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2019
