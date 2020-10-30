Ruth (Ruthie) Cohen Emden
Ruth (Ruthie) Cohen Emden, age 94, passed away on October 8, 2020. Ruthie was the beloved wife of the late Narvin Emden; loving mother of Lisa (Dan) Heldman, Craig (Alysa) Emden, Faith (Michael) Pittinger, and Julie (Michael Tertes) Emden; and devoted grandmother of Emma Heldman, Alix and Maia Emden, Noah and Esther ("Essie") Pittinger, Eliana ("Ellie") Tertes, and of the late Sam Heldman and Jacob Heldman. Ruthie will be greatly missed by those whose lives she touched — her loving friends and family. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Adath Israel Congregation (https://www.adath-israel.org/
) or the charity of one's choice
would be appreciated.