Ruth E. Riesenbeck
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth E. Riesenbeck

Cincinnati, OH - Ruth E. Riesenbeck (nee Kreidler) Married 57 years to the late Leo J. Riesenbeck. Loving mother of Gayle (Bill) Sphire, Mark (Linda) Riesenbeck, Julie (David) Menchen, Janice (Gil) Miller, John (LaDonna) Riesenbeck and Lisa (Greg) Schneider. Devoted grandmother of 15 and great grandmother of 27. Dear sister of Mary (Joe) Schneider, the late Bill (Caryl) Kreidler and Jeanne (Jerry) Erpenbeck. Passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at age 92 years. Ruth was an Employment Supervisor at The Christ Hospital for over 20 years. Private services will be held for immediate family only. Memorial donations may be directed to operationrampitup.com or make checks payable to Operation Ramp It Up, 5299 Aspen Valley Drive, Liberty Township, OH 45011. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Ruth's obituary page at neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved