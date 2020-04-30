Ruth E. Riesenbeck
Cincinnati, OH - Ruth E. Riesenbeck (nee Kreidler) Married 57 years to the late Leo J. Riesenbeck. Loving mother of Gayle (Bill) Sphire, Mark (Linda) Riesenbeck, Julie (David) Menchen, Janice (Gil) Miller, John (LaDonna) Riesenbeck and Lisa (Greg) Schneider. Devoted grandmother of 15 and great grandmother of 27. Dear sister of Mary (Joe) Schneider, the late Bill (Caryl) Kreidler and Jeanne (Jerry) Erpenbeck. Passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at age 92 years. Ruth was an Employment Supervisor at The Christ Hospital for over 20 years. Private services will be held for immediate family only. Memorial donations may be directed to operationrampitup.com or make checks payable to Operation Ramp It Up, 5299 Aspen Valley Drive, Liberty Township, OH 45011. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Ruth's obituary page at neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.