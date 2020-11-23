Ruth ErbCalifornia, KY - Ruth Ann Erb, 86, of California, KY accepted the hand of Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior while she was surrounded by her family on November 21, 2020. Ruth was born on August 17, 1934 to Adolph and Francis (Schack) Sand in California, KY. She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Alexandria, KY. Ruth devoted her entire life to her family and never knew a stranger, always putting others needs above her own. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband William, daughter Mary Lou, Son in Law Paul Geiger, her parents Adolph and Francis, brothers, George and Paul Sand and sister, Hilda Sand. Ruth is survived by her children, Donna (Mike) Eggie, Debbie (Larry) Youngman, Gary (Cathy) Erb, Sharon (Keith) Nelson, David (Krista) Erb and Kathy Geiger. Sisters; Rita Sand and Claire Hogle. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Memorials are suggested to Donna Eggie, 1923 Poplar Ridge Rd, Melbourne, KY 41059. Private visitation only due to COVID restrictions. Burial will take place in Grandview Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.