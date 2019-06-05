|
Ruth Evelyn Schoulthies
Bellevue - Ruth Evelyn (Ries) Schoulthies, 96 of Bellevue, Kentucky passed away on May 30, 2019 at Carmel Manor Nursing Home, Fort Thomas, KY. Ruth was born May 27, 1923 in Newport, KY to the late Henry and Frankie Clubb Ries. She graduated from Newport High School in 1942 and was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Newport, was a volunteer at St. Luke Hospital for 23 yrs., a PTA member for 23 yrs. at Bellevue Schools and was a homemaker. Ruth married the late Jack Schoulthies in 1945, and they traveled the country during his time in the US Navy, finally settling in Bellevue Kentucky to raise their family. Ruth spent her life surrounded by her loving and beautiful group of friends. They loved playing cards, laughing and sharing many memories. She loved cooking, ceramics, and taking family pictures. Her last years were spent surrounded by old and new friends at the Barrington, enjoying Bingo and Happy Hours. She spent her last months under the compassionate care of Carmel Manor. Ruth led a beautiful 96 years of life, surrounded by love and leaves behind all her beautiful memories. Ruth is survived by her 3 Daughters, Judy Schulte, Jackie ( Steven) Reinert, and Joann (Jeff) Prigge, 9 Grandchildren, and 14 Great Grandchildren. Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband in 1997 after 52 years of Marriage and a brother Harold Ries. Visitation will be Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, Kentucky from 9:00 am-11:00 am. Service will follow at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Deacon Barry Henry officiating. Entombment will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to Carmel Manor (A Mission to Care), 100 Carmel Manor Rd., Ft. Thomas, Kentucky 41075. Special condolences and memories can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 5, 2019