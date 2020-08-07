Ruth F. Hartman (nee Zimmer)
Lifelong resident of Reading, Ohio, passed from this life on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the age of 98. A long life, well lived. Ruth was the very embodiment of The Greatest Generation: resilient, resourceful, incredibly smart beyond her formal education, frugal but generous, and very witty. A character. To meet her was to like her. Among the first women in the U.S, Military, Ruth served in the U.S. Navy WAVES during WWII, repairing planes damaged in combat. In 2015, the Tri State Warbird Museum honored Ruth with the Contribution to Freedom Award for her WWII service. After the war she returned to Reading, met her husband Bill, and raised her family. Ruth could be seen working in her yard, and pinning laundry in the sun well into her 90's. Ruth has rejoined her beloved: parents Rose (Ricke) and George Zimmer, former husband Bill, brothers Harold and Bob, sister Mary Lou, and a near-century of friends. She will be missed but celebrated every day by daughter Donna Hartman and son-in-law Jim Scott, son Mike and wife Betsy, two granddaughters and one great-granddaughter. Also survived by sister Jean Schwietert and many nieces and nephews. Special appreciation to the Cincinnati VA Medical Center for their decades of caring. Visit www.theygaveitall.org
for a delightful look at Ruth's wartime experience. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, August 14th at 10 am at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 177 Siebenthaler Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45215. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Honor Flight Tri-State, https://www.honorflighttristate.org/donate
. Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com