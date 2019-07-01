|
Ruth Franklin
Kettering - Nee Young, age 78, passed away June 29, 2019, loving mother of Renee (Jeffrey) Kirshner, Teri (Michael) Halasz and Craig Franklin, beloved grandmother of Jessica, Rachel, Grant, and Lindsey. Services Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd, Cincinnati, OH, Tuesday, July 2, 10 A.M. Shiva will be observed at the family's residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The would be appreciated. www.weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 1, 2019