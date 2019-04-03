|
Ruth Girkin
Ft. Thomas - Ruth Girkin (nee. McMaster), 91, of Lady Lake, FL and formerly of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Tuesday, March 26th. Her friends and family will remember Ruth as a strong, determined woman who could not sit still. Her biggest passion in life was children, and she became a foster parent for many years through the Youth Haven organization. Ruth also assisted running a friend's catering business. You would often find her making candies, pies or elaborate birthday cakes for her grandchildren and customers. When she wasn't baking, she loved refurbishing and reupholstering furniture, playing golf, playing bingo every Monday night with her closest friends, or catching up on the phone with her beloved, very large and dearly missed McMaster Philadelphia family. Ruth was also a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cyrus Robert Girkin; great granddaughter, Sadie Girkin and 11 brothers & sisters. Ruth is survived by sons, Robert Lee (Linda) Girkin & Gary Wayne (the late Sheredith) Girkin; daughter, Karen (the late Virgil) Girkin; 7 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. The Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. with the Funeral Service to follow at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 6th at Dobbling Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. The Entombment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate. Memorials are suggested to the Order of the Eastern Star, 102 E. Washington St., La Grange, KY 40031 or Bluegrass Care Navigators, 7388 Turfway Rd., Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 3, 2019