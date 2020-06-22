Ruth Green DeJaco
Independence - Ruth Green DeJaco, 94 years of age, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Willis Eugene Green and Norbert DeJaco; and sister, Dorothy Turner. Ruth is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Paul Lucas and her grandson, Jason Willis Gillispie. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US Hwy 42, Florence, KY 41042. Private burial to be held at a later date at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. The family requests donations in lieu of flowers to Bawac, 7970 Kentucky Drive, Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Independence - Ruth Green DeJaco, 94 years of age, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Willis Eugene Green and Norbert DeJaco; and sister, Dorothy Turner. Ruth is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Paul Lucas and her grandson, Jason Willis Gillispie. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US Hwy 42, Florence, KY 41042. Private burial to be held at a later date at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. The family requests donations in lieu of flowers to Bawac, 7970 Kentucky Drive, Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.