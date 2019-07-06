|
Ruth Heimbrock
Lawrenceburg - Ruth A. Heimbrock (nee Runck), 81, July 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jerome "Jerry" Heimbrock, devoted mother of Jerome "Jerry" Heimbrock Jr. & Jacqueline Heimbrock Artmayer (John), dear daughter of the late Romilda (nee Schroer) & John Runck, beloved sister of Harold "Fritz" Runck (the late Jean) & the late John Runck (the late Wanda). Beloved grandmother of 4. Also survived by nieces, nephews & many dear friends. Visitation Sun., July 7, 2-4 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Mass of Christian Burial Mon., July 8, 10:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Church, 10010 Carolina Trace, Harrison, OH 45030. Interment following in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to ., (Margaret Thomas Inpatient Care Ctr.) POB 633597, Cinti., OH 45263-3597 www.hospiceofcincinnati.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 6, 2019