Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
10010 Carolina Trace
Harrison, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Heimbrock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Heimbrock

Add a Memory
Ruth Heimbrock Obituary
Ruth Heimbrock

Lawrenceburg - Ruth A. Heimbrock (nee Runck), 81, July 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jerome "Jerry" Heimbrock, devoted mother of Jerome "Jerry" Heimbrock Jr. & Jacqueline Heimbrock Artmayer (John), dear daughter of the late Romilda (nee Schroer) & John Runck, beloved sister of Harold "Fritz" Runck (the late Jean) & the late John Runck (the late Wanda). Beloved grandmother of 4. Also survived by nieces, nephews & many dear friends. Visitation Sun., July 7, 2-4 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Mass of Christian Burial Mon., July 8, 10:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Church, 10010 Carolina Trace, Harrison, OH 45030. Interment following in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to ., (Margaret Thomas Inpatient Care Ctr.) POB 633597, Cinti., OH 45263-3597 www.hospiceofcincinnati.org

www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now