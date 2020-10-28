Ruth Huebner
Cheviot - Ruth C. Huebner (nee Lauck) Born on Nov. 13, 1924 to the late Josephine and Walter Lauck. Went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard Huebner. Dear mother of the late Carol Miller and the late Mary Beth (Don) Kaplan, Susan (the late William Gay) Wilson, Richard (Beth) Huebner, Janet (David) Smith, David Huebner, Martha Roberts and Steven (Karen) Huebner. Dear Grandma to 16 and Great Grandma to 14. Dear Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Dear Sister to the late Joan Massa and Walter (Mabel) Lauck. Long time member of St. Martin Parish and Sacristan for over 46 years. Visitation in the Gathering Space of St. Martin of Tours Church, Monday, November 2, 9:30 AM until the funeral mass at 10:30 AM. Social distancing is expected. Masks are required. Memorials may be given to St. Martins Adopt a Student or Special Olympics
Hamilton County, 4790 Red Bank Expressway, #206 Cinti, OH 45227. Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com