Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Ruth Madsen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Church
Reading, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Madsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth J. Madsen

Add a Memory
Ruth J. Madsen Obituary
Ruth J. Madsen

Cincinnati - Ruth J. Madsen (nee Martin), beloved wife of the late Calvin A. Madsen. Loving mother of John Madsen, Mary (Jay) Shaw, Tom (Ann) Madsen, Michael (Sue) Madsen, and Carol Miller. Cherished grandmother of Brandon (Nichole) Shaw, Jeff Madsen, Zach (Kaly) Madsen, Jake Madsen, Maxwell Madsen, Joey Madsen, Maria Miller, and Johnny Miller. Treasured great-grandmother of Brayden Shaw and Luke Madsen. Passed away Wednesday February 12, 2020, age 85. Ruth was a devoted grandmother, longtime coach, and Senior Olympian. She will be missed dearly by family and friends. Visitation Mon. Feb. 17th, from 6PM-8PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. Mass of Christian Burial Tue. Feb. 18th at 10:00AM at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Reading. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to or Oncology Hematology Care (OHC). www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -