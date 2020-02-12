|
|
Ruth J. Madsen
Cincinnati - Ruth J. Madsen (nee Martin), beloved wife of the late Calvin A. Madsen. Loving mother of John Madsen, Mary (Jay) Shaw, Tom (Ann) Madsen, Michael (Sue) Madsen, and Carol Miller. Cherished grandmother of Brandon (Nichole) Shaw, Jeff Madsen, Zach (Kaly) Madsen, Jake Madsen, Maxwell Madsen, Joey Madsen, Maria Miller, and Johnny Miller. Treasured great-grandmother of Brayden Shaw and Luke Madsen. Passed away Wednesday February 12, 2020, age 85. Ruth was a devoted grandmother, longtime coach, and Senior Olympian. She will be missed dearly by family and friends. Visitation Mon. Feb. 17th, from 6PM-8PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. Mass of Christian Burial Tue. Feb. 18th at 10:00AM at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Reading. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to or Oncology Hematology Care (OHC). www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020