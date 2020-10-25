1/1
Ruth Jeanne Wehr
Ruth Jeanne Wehr

Taylor Mill - Ruth Jeanne Wehr, 93, of Taylor Mill, KY passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse in private practice with 35 years of service. Jeanne was a member of St. Patrick Church, the Irish Rovers and she was a Kenton County Master Gardner. She was also a member of the Covington Theater Guild, where she met her late husband: Robert Charles Wehr, Sr. Jeanne was also preceded in death by her daughter: Dianne Moreland. She is survived by her children: David Kingcade, Robert (Teresa) Wehr, Jr. and Cindy (Jeff) Hughes; 15 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Patrick Church, 3285 Mills Road, Taylor Mill, KY 41015. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association or St. Patrick Church Building Fund. Connley Brothers Funeral Home, Latonia, KY is serving the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit Facebook or www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
